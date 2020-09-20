Buhari congratulates Obaseki on re-election, reiterates commitment to free, fair elections

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded governorship election in the state over his re-election.

The President in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, on Sunday, commended the process and outcome of the election.

While urging Obaseki to “show grace and humility in victory,” President Buhari reiterated that he was committed to deepening the country’s democracy through the process of free and fair elections.

“My commitment to free and fair elections is firm, because without free and fair elections, the foundation of our political and moral authority will be weak,” he said.

“I have consistently advocated for free and fair elections in the country because it is the bedrock of true democratic order.”

The president added that “Democracy will mean nothing if the votes of the people don’t count or if their mandate is fraudulently tampered with.”

He commended the people of Edo State, the parties, candidates and security agencies for conducting themselves responsibly.

Obaseki in a keenly contested election defeated his fiercest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), to claim a landslide victory.

He polled 307,955 votes against Ize-Iyamu’s 223,619 votes, according to the final results announced on Sunday in Benin City, capital of Edo State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Apart from few reported cases of violence, the PDP and Civil Societies Organization have all adjudged Saturday’s polls to be peaceful.