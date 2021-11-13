33.4 C
Abuja

Buhari departs Paris, France for South Africa

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Muhamadu Buhari
President of Nigeria Muhamadu Buhari. Photo for illustrative purpose only.

Related

1min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday departed Paris, France for South Africa where he is set to attend the Intra-African Trade Fair.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina announced the fresh trip in a statement released earlier on Saturday.

According to Adesina, Buhari’s visit to South Africa was based on a special invitation by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Buhari will join other African leaders at the official opening ceremony of the 2nd Intra-African Trade Fair 2021 which takes place on Monday.

The event, which is holding from November 15 to November 21, is being convened by the African Export-Import Bank in collaboration with the African Union Commission and the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat.

The theme of the submit is ‘Fair, Building Bridges for a Successful African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)’.

It is aimed at boosting trade and investment across the African continent.

- Advertisement -

It also promises to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive across the African continent by bringing to fruition the lofty ideas behind the creation of the AfCFTA.

The submit hopes to provide a platform to further identify and proffer solutions to challenges militating against intra-African trade and generate market information needed to connect buyers and sellers throughout the continent.

Adesina noted that global businesses including non-African international brands are expected to key into opportunities generated by the fair, thereby attracting for the continent trade and investment deals worth $40billion.

He said that the Nigerian president would be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Otunba Adebayo.

Others are the Director General National Intelligence Agency Ahmed Abubakar and the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Export Promotion Council Segun Awolowo.

Buhari is expected to be back in Nigeria on Tuesday, November 16.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Buhari departs Paris, France for South Africa

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday departed Paris, France for South Africa where he is...
News

VAT war: Nigerian government wants out-of-court solution

THE Federal Government said it would consider an out-of-court solution in resolving the crisis...
News

Tordue Salem: NUJ calls for independent panel of inquiry

THE Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called for an independent panel of inquiry...
Elections

APC chairmanship aspirant Sheriff begs party members to disregard leaked audio

A FORMER governor of Borno State Ali Modu Sheriff has asked members of the...
Climate Change

Britain to help Nigeria access $100 billion climate fund

THE British government has promised to support efforts aimed at curbing carbon emissions in...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleVAT war: Nigerian government wants out-of-court solution

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.