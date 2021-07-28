We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SPECIAL Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina says one of the reasons the president constantly travels to the United Kingdom for his medical needs is that he has over 40 years of patronage with his doctors.

“President Buhari has been with the same doctors and medical team for upward of 40 years,” said Adesina while appearing on Channels Television on Wednesday.

Adesina noted that it was advisable for the president to stay with those with his medical records since he could afford it.

“It is advisable that he continues with those who know his medical history and that is why he comes to London to see them. He has used the same medical team for over 40 years. Once you can afford it, then stay with the team that has your history.”

The ICIR had reported on Monday that the president left the country for the UK to attend the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (2021-2025), a programme that was supposed to be virtual.

The president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina said in a statement that Buhari would also use the occasion to meet with his doctors.

The president has made several trips to London since he came to power in 2015.

His frequent visits for medical treatment have brought criticism on his government’s transparency over his illness and leadership vacuum during some of his long absences.

Nigerians and the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have condemned the trips, saying it is an indication that Nigeria’s healthcare system has failed.