26.5 C
Abuja

Buhari lacks powers to remove AEDC’s management -Sam Amadi

News
Vincent Ufuoma
President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the amended Electoral Act into law

Related

2mins read

FORMER Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Sam Amadi said President Muhammadu Buhari did not have the constitutional powers to sack the management of the privately-owned Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

Amadi stated this in reaction to Buhari’s decision to remove AEDC’s management on Tuesday.

“The president has no such powers,” said Amadi.

He said that the Federal Government could only push for changes through the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) because of its 40 per cent minority shares, but the management could not be removed on the caprices of the president.

Another way the government could protect public interest was through regulation. Any other thing to the contrary, Amadi said, would put the government in bad light and weaken investors’ confidence.

“Even if the Federal Government has a 40 per cent minority share in the assets, those shares are held for it by the Bureau of Public Enterprises that it has a position on the (firm’s) board. So the best we can do is to use the board membership to push policies to change.

“And the fact that the Federal Government has the power of sovereign doesn’t change the fact that the only way you can protect public interest in the sector is through the regulation. Any other action will appear like nationalising back those assets.”

- Advertisement -

Buhari had, in a statement on Tuesday, approved the sack of AEDC’s management following an industrial faceoff that grounded electricity supply to its franchise areas, including the Federal Capital Territory, by the company’s workers.

The workers accused the company of failing to remit their pension contributions and other entitlements for nearly two years.

Ofem Uket, media aide to the Minister of State for Power Jeddy Agba, who issued the statement, said the president had also approved a new interim governing board to oversee the company’s day-to-day operations.

Uket said that the decision to fire the management was taken by the company’s shareholders and approved by the government as the regulator.

In a similar statement on Wednesday, the minister said the United Bank Africa (UBA), lenders to the majority shareholder at AEDC, had taken over the electricity firm after a feud over its ownership had deteriorated.

“The situation has currently deteriorated due to lack of access to intervention lending to a point whereby legitimate entitlements of the staff are being owed thus leading to service disruptions on 6th December 2021 within its franchise area.

“The Federal Ministry of Power has since taken the initiative to engage organised labour, and electricity service has since been restored in the FCT and the states served by AEDC.”

- Advertisement -

“The changes in shareholding in AEDC and the appointment of an interim management for AEDC by the shareholders has been endorsed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (the industry regulator) and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (“BPE” as co-shareholders in AEDC),” the statement also signed by Uket had said.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Energy and Power

After dissolving AEDC board, FG claims DisCo unable to meet $122m obligation

THE Federal Government, on Wednesday, explained why it constituted an interim team to manage ...
News

I have nothing to do with bandits anymore –Gumi

ISLAMIC cleric Ahmad Gumi has announced that he will no longer mediate between the...
INEC

Botched PDP building: Ex-chairman wants EFCC to investigate political party funds

THE FAILURE of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) national headquarters building project despite billions...
Education

Police claim two students died in Ojodu school truck accident

.....Police officer mourns daughter's death ....... School closes today, to resume January 4, 2022 THE daughter...
News

Buhari lacks powers to remove AEDC’s management -Sam Amadi

FORMER Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Sam Amadi said President Muhammadu...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBill to allow conciliation in civil dispute scales second reading in Senate
Next articlePolice claim two students died in Ojodu school truck accident

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.