Buhari names train stations after Awolowo, Soyinka, Ekweume, Tinubu, others

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has named railway stations across the country after some prominent Nigerians citizens including late former Premier of Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo, Wole Soyinka, Nobel Laureate, Vice Yemi Osinbajo.

A statement by the Federal Ministry of Transportation on Monday also listed Bola Tinubu, National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing.

In the statement released by Eric Ojiekwe, Director of Press of the Transportation Ministry, the selected prominent Nigerians described as ‘deserving’ have by President Buhari’s definition contributed to the progress and development of their respective communities and the nation at large.

According to Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, the president approved the naming of stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe/Ajaokuta/ Aladja/Warri corridors after the deserving Nigerians.

In the statement, Kajola Station is named after Vice President Osinbajo, Apapa station was named after Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while Agege Station is named after Minister of Works and Housing, Fashola.

Other notable Nigerians named after train station include Lateef Jakande (Agbado station), Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Papalanto station), Wole Soyinka (Abeokuta station), Aremo Segun Osoba (Olodo station) Ladoka Akintola (Omio-Adio station) Obafemi Awolowo (Ibadan station) and Alex Ekwueme (Operation Control Centre).

Meanwhile, in June, President Buhari approved the naming of the Railway Complex in Agbor after former President Goodluck Jonathan.