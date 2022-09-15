28.3 C
Abuja

Buhari orders security chiefs to consolidate gains recorded before December

Tayo ODUNLAMI
Buhari and service chiefs
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari today ordered security chiefs, including other managers in the security value-chain, to consolidate on the gains achieved on the security offensive so far, before December this year.

Buhari gave the directive while presiding over the Security Council meeting at his office in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President had given a marching order to the security managers to snuff out all forms of terrorism in the country, with emphasis on banditry and kidnapping.

The order became necessary as incidents of banditry and kidnapping grew rampant in the country.

Many stakeholders had passed votes of no confidence in the ability of the Buhari administration to protect lives and properties.

Buhari, at the meeting, commended the security chiefs, saying they had succeeded in subduing issues of banditry and kidnapping.

After the meeting, which lasted two hours, the minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, briefed journalists on the issues addressed.

Aregbesola said the President was pleased with the Nigeria Police Force, in particular, for maintaining high professionalism during the conduct of gubernatorial elections in Ekiti, Osun and Anambra states.

 

