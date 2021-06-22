We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to bequeath ‘a citizens-led policing system” to Nigeria, saying that his administration has demonstrated firm commitment towards changing the principle and strategy of policing in the country.

The president stated this on Tuesday while addressing the passing-out parade of 418 officers of the 3rd Regular Cadet Course at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil-Kano.

Buhari also restated his directive to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission on the upward review of police emoluments.

According to Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, the president’s speech was delivered by the Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi.

Buhari said a citizens-led policing system informed the approval for the adoption of community policing as the internal security strategy of the country, as well as the approval of funds to support the implementation process.

On the revised salary and allowances for the Nigeria Police, the president said it would be commensurate with the vital functions they were performing as the lead agency in internal security assets.

Buhari noted that the police reform initiative, embarked upon by his administration, had focused on improving the welfare of the force, recruitment of 10,000 junior police officers annually, investing in the upgrade of facilities at the Nigeria Police Academy and other police training institutions in the country.

”In addition, a Nigeria Police Academy (Establishment) Bill is currently receiving legislative attention at the National Assembly. On passage, the Bill will give full legal backing to the existence and academic programmes of the Nigeria Police Academy and fully legitimize its status as a Police University,” he said.

”Furthermore, as part of our Police reform initiatives, the Police Public Complaint Committee, which is domiciled in the Ministry of Police Affairs has been resuscitated with the mandate to receive complaints from the general public on cases of abuse and maltreatment by Police Officers. The PPCC has a membership made up of officials from relevant MDAs and Security agencies.

”A Public Private Partnership arrangement undertaken by the Ministry of Police Affairs to rejuvenate the National Public Security Communication System Network has been approved by the Federal Executive Council.

”This is with a view to ensuring that when fully reactivated the Police and other Security Agencies will be able to fully utilize this vital facility.”

Insecurity has been on the rise in Nigeria, with kidnapping, banditry and terrorism posing big challenges for Africa’s most populous country.

But Buhari said his administration would modernise and reposition the Nigeria police to meet the aspirations of the citizens as well as manage current and evolving threats in the most efficient and professional manner.

”We re-established the Ministry of Police Affairs out of the former Ministry of Interior in 2019. This is with the intention to drive the Police Reform process by initiating, formulating, and implementing policies and programmes relating to Policing and Internal Security.

”This initiative was also intended to provide supervision and Administrative support to the Force, particularly, in the area of training and capacity development as well as the enhancement of the budgetary profile of the Nigeria Police.

”In order to address the funding challenges of the Force, I also assented to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Bill on 24th June, 2019 and followed up with the inauguration of the Board of Trustees to ensure immediate take off of the Fund.

”I am being constantly briefed by the Honourable Minister of Police Affairs on the activities of the Trust Fund and I am delighted to note that already, critical operational items including purpose-built operational vehicles and other policing assets are currently being delivered through the intervention of the Trust Fund.

”I am confident that with the sustained intervention of the Trust Fund, the operational efficiency and human capacity development goals of the Nigeria Police will be attained on a sustainable basis and by extension, our internal security order will be enhanced in due course,” he said.

Furthermore, the President recounted that on 15th September, 2020, he assented to the Nigeria Police Bill which had been under legislative actions since 2014.

‘The Act replaces the repealed Nigeria Police Act that had been in existence for over 77 years, and which had become an archaic legal instrument and a fundamental clog in the wheels of modern policing.

“The new Nigeria Police Act contains fundamental provisions which are positively altering the policing narrative in Nigeria as it has given legal backing to the principle of community policing and addressed vital issues that have historically been inhibiting seamless police administration.”

He told the young officers that the task of advancing major police responsibilities would, in due course, fall on their shoulders, saying:

”You should remain good ambassadors of the Nigeria Police and demonstrate respect to civil society in discharging your duties, while also maintaining zero tolerance for corruption.

”I assure you of the continuous support of this administration for the Academy towards attaining the object of its establishment.

”In this regard, the Minister of Police Affairs is directed to liaise with the Inspector General of Police and the Commandant of the Academy in identifying critical challenges of the Police Academy and submit a comprehensive proposal that will aid the Federal Government in addressing them,” he said.