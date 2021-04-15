Buhari returns to Nigeria from UK medical trip

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria on Thursday following his two-week medical trip to the United Kingdom.

The presidential aircraft conveying the president and some of his aides landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 4.45 p.m.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Buhari was received by Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muhammed Bello, and the National Security Adviser to the President Babagana Monguno.

Others were the service chiefs; acting Inspector General of Police Usman Baba; Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ahmed Rufa’i; Director-General of the Department of State Services Yusuf Bichi, among others.

The president had left Nigeria on March 30 for a medical check-up in the UK at a time Nigerian doctors were on strike over non-payment of their emoluments and other benefits.

Apart from the Nigerian doctors’ strike, other workers in Nigeria, including the Judicial workers and polytechnic lecturers, have been on strike.

While he was in the UK, some Nigerians had stormed the Abuja House in London and demanded that the president return and fix healthcare system in Nigeria, instead of seeking medical treatment in another country.

Former Presidential Aide Reno Omokri, who led the group of protesters, said the president had failed to construct a befitting hospital for Nigerians since his assumption into office in 2015.

Apart from the strike actions across the country, there has not been a substantial improvement in the security situation across the country. The national unrest and ethnic clashes have continued among Nigerians.