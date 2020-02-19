Buhari sacks NDDC acting MD, appoints Prof Pondei

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei, a Professor of Medicine at the Niger Delta University (NDU), as the acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), replacing Barrister Joy Nunieh.

Professor Pondei is the former Provost of the College of Health Sciences, NDU.

President Buhari also has approved the increase of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC from three to five persons.

Members are Cecilia Bukola Akintomide, OON; a former Vice President with African Development Bank; Ibanga Bassey Etang, Ag. Executive Director (Finance and Administration); Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Ag. Executive Director (Projects); and Mrs. Caroline Nagbo.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity confirmed the interim enlargement in a statement released on Wednesday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the enlargement of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from three to five,” the statement read in part.

Buhari has approved that the IMC should manage the affairs of the Commission until the forensic audit of the NDDC is concluded.

Earlier, the president had ordered a forensic audit of the operations of the Commission from 2001 to 2019 owing to allegations of corruption levelled against the leadership of the Commission.

The president had expressed dissatisfaction with the agency, saying the huge resources that have been allocated to the NDDC cannot justify the current condition of the Niger Delta, The ICIR earlier reported.