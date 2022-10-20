Buhari sacks NDDC interim administrator, appoints acting MD

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Effiong Akwa.

Akwa’s sack took effect from Thursday, October 20, 2022.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, signed by the Director (Press), Patricia Deworitshe.

Akwa was appointed interim administrator “for the duration of the Forensic Audit into the operations of the NDDC, which has now been concluded”, the statement said.

The statement added that Buhari also approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board of the NDDC in line with Section 5(2) of the NDDC Act, 2000.

“The names of the nominees for the new management team and governing board are to be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, a letter, dated October 20, 2022, from the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Umana, said Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, a director in the Delta State office of the NDDC, has been asked to take over the running of the Commission, pending the setting up a new management team and a governing board.

Audu-Ohwavborua will perform the duties of the Managing Director (MD) in an acting capacity.

The NDDC is under the supervision of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

According to the letter, Audu-Ohwavborua is the most senior director in the NDDC.