29.1 C
Abuja

Buhari sacks NDDC interim administrator, appoints acting MD

Featured NewsNews
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
File Photo: President Buhari
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Effiong Akwa.

Akwa’s sack took effect from Thursday, October 20, 2022.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, signed by the Director (Press), Patricia Deworitshe.

Akwa was appointed interim administrator “for the duration of the Forensic Audit into the operations of the NDDC, which has now been concluded”, the statement said.

The statement added that Buhari also approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board of the NDDC in line with Section 5(2) of the NDDC Act, 2000.

“The names of the nominees for the new management team and governing board are to be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, a letter, dated October 20, 2022, from the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Umana, said Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, a director in the Delta State office of the NDDC, has been asked to take over the running of the Commission, pending the setting up a new management team and a governing board.

- Advertisement -

Audu-Ohwavborua will perform the duties of the Managing Director (MD) in an acting capacity.

The NDDC is under the supervision of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

According to the letter, Audu-Ohwavborua is the most senior director in the NDDC.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

GIJN offers masterclass on Washington’s global impact

THE Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) is inviting participants to its masterclass to discuss...
Media Opportunities

National Press Foundation offers award for trade reporting

THE National Press Foundation (NPF) is accepting applications for the Hinrich Foundation Award for Distinguished...
World News

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after 44 days

BRITISH Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation Thursday, saying she came into office...
Business and Economy

NNPC spent N788bn on salaries, N13bn on entertainment, N20bn for phone calls in 2 years

THE Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) incurred a total of N788.7 billion administrative...
Breaking News

#EndSARS memorial: Again, police teargas protesters at Lekki toll gate

OPERATIVES of the Nigeria Police Force on Thursday, October 20, fired tear gas to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleGIJN offers masterclass on Washington’s global impact

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.