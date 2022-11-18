31.1 C
Abuja

Buhari sacks NYSC Director General

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Mohammed Fadah.

Minister of Sports and Youth Development Sunday Dare confirmed it to newsmen on Friday morning.

Although the reason for the development was not stated, theCable reported Fadah was sacked over incompetence.

Fadah assumed the office barely six months ago after the expiration of the tenure of Shuaibu Ibrahim, who held the office from May 2019 to May 2022.

Upon his assumption office, Fadah pledged to improve the security and welfare of corps members, enhance staff welfare and improve the gains of NYSC ventures.

His other plans include sustaining the digitisation of the operations of the scheme and deepening NYSC’s impact on rural development through community development service.

No replacement has been named yet, but, the former NYSC boss was instructed to hand over to the most senior official of the corps, who will take charge in acting capacity until a new Director-General is appointed.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page
- Advertisement -

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News Analysis

Can an African team win the World Cup? New football study crunches the numbers

By Matthew Andrews, Harvard Kennedy School Many football lovers hope an African team will finally...
Business and Economy

Naira redesign: Miyetti Allah asks CBN for three months extension

THE Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has asked the Central Bank...
Education

Akwa Ibom govt takes action against ‘illegal school charges’ after ICIR-funded investigation

By Ekemini Simon The government of Akwa Ibom state has admitted to the findings highlighted...
Conflict and Security

Soldier kills colleague, NGO staff, injures co-pilot of UN helicopter

THE Nigerian Army on Thursday, November 17, disclosed that one of its personnel shot...
News

AEDC pledges to restore power at Federal College of Education Okene

THE management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) says it is currently working...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCan an African team win the World Cup? New football study crunches the numbers

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.