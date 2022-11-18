Buhari sacks NYSC Director General

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Mohammed Fadah.

Minister of Sports and Youth Development Sunday Dare confirmed it to newsmen on Friday morning.

Although the reason for the development was not stated, theCable reported Fadah was sacked over incompetence.

Fadah assumed the office barely six months ago after the expiration of the tenure of Shuaibu Ibrahim, who held the office from May 2019 to May 2022.

Upon his assumption office, Fadah pledged to improve the security and welfare of corps members, enhance staff welfare and improve the gains of NYSC ventures.

His other plans include sustaining the digitisation of the operations of the scheme and deepening NYSC’s impact on rural development through community development service.

No replacement has been named yet, but, the former NYSC boss was instructed to hand over to the most senior official of the corps, who will take charge in acting capacity until a new Director-General is appointed.