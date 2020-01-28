Buhari seeks Senate approval to confirm CBN, NCC, NCAA appointments

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari in a request to the Senate on Tuesday asked for the confirmation of Kingsley Isitua Obiora, Professor Adeola Akande as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Chairman of the board of Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC.

His requests were conveyed in a letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who made the reading public at the first plenary session of the year since its recess on December 20, 2019.

The letters were dated January 16, 2020, and December 24, 2019, respectively also sought the appointment of Uche Onwude as a member of the Board of the NCC.

Senate President, @DrAhmadLawan reads a letter from Mr. President on the confirmation of appointment of Dr. Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governor of CBN.#TodayInSenatePlenary — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) January 28, 2020

President Buhari, in his letter, requested the confirmation of Obiora as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, stating that “In accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1)(2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007, I have the pleasure to present Kingsley Isitua Obiora for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

Advertisement

In another letter seeking the confirmation of the NCC nominees, Buhari wrote: “In accordance with the provision of Section 8(1) of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, I write to forward, for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed two names of nominees as Chairman and member of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission.”

The nominees include Professor Adeolu Akande (South West) as Chairman and Uche Onwude (South East) as Member of the NCC Board.

The Senate also at the behest of President Buhari was asked to confirm the appointment of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as Director-General for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA.

The request was contained in another letter dated January 7, 2020, and read on the floor during plenary.

“Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu is a reputable airline pilot and aviation safety expert with well over 30 years of cognate working experience in the aviation industry. A copy of his curriculum vitae is attached herewith.

“In view of the strategic importance of the NCAA as the regulator of the Civil Aviation Industry. I wish to request for the expeditious consideration and confirmation of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as the substantive Director-General of NCAA,” the letter reads.