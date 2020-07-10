Buhari signs 2020 revised budget

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Friday morning signed the revised N10.8 trillion budget for the year 2020.

Buhari signed the budget during a short ceremony held at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Speaking at the event inside the Council Chambers, he said the budget had to be revised because of the effect of coronavirus on the Nigerian economy.

Buhari noted that ministries, departments and agencies will be given 15 per cent of their capital allocation by the end of the month.

Also confirming the development, Bashir Ahmad, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media posted on his Twitter handle that the president has signed the revised budget following its passage by the National Assembly, last month

Present at the signing were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Others were the Ministers Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of State Finance, Clement Agba, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emiefile and Director General Budget, Ben Akabueze; Senator Babajide Omoworare, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) and Hon. Kawu Sumaila, on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).