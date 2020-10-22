Buhari silent on Lekki killings, says international community should seek fact before talking

DESPITE public outrage, President Muhammadu Buhari failed to talk about the shooting of ENDSARS protesters Tuesday night by soldiers at Lekki Toll Gate in his nationwide broadcast Thursday evening.

In his 12 minutes speech, the president only talked about efforts by his administration to uplift Nigerians from poverty which according to him are unmatched by past administrations in the country.

Rather, he said the voice of the protesters has been heard loud and clear and urged them to discontinue protest.

The President also cautioned the international communities against hasty comments and conclusions on the happenings in the country, urging them to always seek clarification and facts before making comments.

“To our neighbours in particular, and members of the international community, many of whom have expressed concern about the ongoing development in Nigeria, we thank you and urge you all to seek to know all the facts available before taking a position or rushing to judgment and making hasty pronouncements,” he said.

On Tuesday, The ICIR reported how soldiers shot at peaceful ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State.

The United States had condemned the shootings and the government’s handling of the ENDSARS protest.

Michael Pompeo, US Secretary of State, in a statement on Thursday, asked the Federal Government to hold those behind the incident must be held accountable within the armpit of the law.

“The United States strongly condemns incidents of military forces firing on unarmed protestors in Lagos. Those involved should be held to account under the law,” he said.