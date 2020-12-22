Buhari surrenders supervision of Nigeria’s border to God

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari says the effective supervision of Nigeria’s land borders with the Republic of Niger can only be carried out by God.

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Buhari stated this in the State House on Tuesday while receiving in audience Namadi Sambo, Nigeria’s former vice president, who is heading a delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) election mission to observe the forthcoming election Republic of Niger.

“We share more than 1,400 kilometers of border with that country, which can only be effectively supervised by God,” he said.

The president promised Nigeria’s robust support to the Niger as it goes to the polls to elect its a new president and members of its national assembly by the end of this month.

Buhari also hailed President Mahamadou Issoufou, for not attempting to tamper with the Constitution of his country, and elongate his stay in power, after serving for the maximum two terms.

“I come from Daura, a few kilometers to the Republic of Niger, so I should know a bit about that country.

“The President is quite decent, and we are regularly in touch. He is sticking to the maximum term prescribed by the Constitution of his country.

“I will speak with the President, and offer his country our support. We need to do all we can to help stabilise the Sahel region, which is also in our own interest.”

According to the statement, Sambo was quoted as congratulating Buhari on the successful return of abducted schoolboys from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State, and also his 78th birthday, last week.

The Buhari-led federal government had in 2019 cited insecurity and proliferation of arms into the country as one of its reasons, for closing all of Nigeria’s land borders with her neighbouring countries.

Four out of the nation’s borders were opened recently following persistent calls by Nigerians across all divides.