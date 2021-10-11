31.1 C
Abuja

Buhari vows to complete Second Niger Bridge, other projects before end of tenure

Vincent Ufuoma
President Muhammadu Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari said the Second Niger Bridge and other projects embarked upon by his administration would be completed before the end of his tenure.

Buhari gave the assurance at the opening of a two-day mid-term ministerial performance review retreat on Monday.

The retreat was organised to assess progress made towards the achievement of the nine key priorities of his administration.

He said some of the notable achievements made by his administration included the establishment of InfraCo Plc in 2020 as a world-class infrastructure development vehicle with combined debt and equity take-off capital of N15 trillion.

He noted that his administration also established the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund in 2020 with more than $1billion in funding.

‘‘In addition, we have launched the Nigeria Innovation Fund by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA). This is aimed at addressing investment opportunities in the domestic technology sector: data networking, data centres, software, Agri-tech, Bio-tech, and more,’’ he said.

The president claimed that his administration had made tremendous progress on railway projects in the country, noting that upgrading of the railway network was being extended with the recent completion of the Lagos – Ibadan line.

‘‘The Itakpe-Ajaokuta rail line has finally been completed and commissioned after 30 years of its conception.

‘‘Work is expected to commence very soon on the Port-Harcourt Maiduguri line and Calabar–Lagos Coastal Line to connect the Southern and Eastern States of our Country. Progress is also being made on the upgrading of our Airports, with the state-of-the-art facilities in line with world-class safety standards,’’ he said.

 

