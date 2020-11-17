Buhari vows to do whatever it takes to stop another #ENDSARS protest

MUHAMMADU Buhari, President of Nigeria has vowed to do whatever it takes to ensure that there is no repeat of #ENDSARS protests in Nigeria again.

Muhammad Dingyadi, the Minister of Police Affairs, quoted the president to have said this during the meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said the president reassured that the Federal Government would continue to dialogue with relevant “stakeholders” in ensuring a peaceful and harmonious socio-economic environment across the country.

“What we are saying is that the government will continue to dialogue, it will continue to listen and will continue to carry all stakeholders along in ensuring that there is no repeat of what happened that destroyed a lot of property, public and private, individuals in this country,’’ the minister quoted the president to have said.

According to Muhammad, the meeting which was held to brief the president about the porus security situation in the country also took concern of the need to overhaul the nation’s security architecture and the need to equip police men with modern equipment and technology in the discharge of their duties.

He said the president assured them that he will do whatever it takes to support security agencies in providing peace in the country.

“The meeting noted with concern the increasing cases of armed banditry particularly in the North-West and North Eastern parts of the country.

“The meeting agreed to be more proactive in dealing with the situation in a more decisive manner.

“The meeting thanked the president for the concern which he has shown in repositioning the police to perform more effectively.

“President reassured that all stakeholders will be involved in the process of maintaining peace in the country, particularly the youth, community leaders, traditional rulers, politicians, public servants, religious leaders etc.’’

Advertisement

He noted that the federal government would continue to maintain its “bureaucratic, humane and just postures” in handling security matters in the country.

Since the heat that came with #ENDSARS protest died down a few weeks ago, the federal government and its agents have been clamping down on the campaigners of the protest.

Two weeks ago, an Abuja federal high court presided by Ahmed Mohammed, granted the request of the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests.

In a clear violation of her rights, the Nigeria Immigration Service seized the international passport of Modupe Odele, one of the protesters. It was only released to her after public uproar.

Eromosele Adene, another protester was arrested in Lagos on November 7. He was moved to Abuja and subsequently moved to Lagos where he is being charged with allegations of aiding the #EndSARS protest in Lagos with financial support. He was granted a 1million naira bail by O.A. Salawu of the Yaba Magistrate Court, Lagos on Tuesday.

Tunde Bakare, the founder of the Citadel Global Community Church which was formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, has condemned the clampdown against the protesters who were only exercising their constitutional rights to express their grievances against the misdoings of government.

He warned the government from taking further actions that will lead to another civil disobedience in the country.