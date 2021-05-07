Buhari’s former minister of women’s affairs is dead

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari’s former Minister of Women Affairs Aisha Alhassan, also known as Mama Taraba, is dead.

The former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was said to have died of an undisclosed ailment at a foreign hospital on Friday.

She was part of President Buhari’s first-term cabinet shortly after losing her bid to become the governor of Taraba State to the People Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate Darius Ishaku in 2015.

Alhassan, however, left the cabinet under controversial circumstances after footage showed her endorsing ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Her statement was said to have embarrassed the APC who denied her the party’s ticket to re-contest the 2019 governorship election. She later defected to the United Democratic Party (UDP).