CAN to Buhari: Fix security before criminals turn Nigeria into another Afghanistan

Vincent Ufuoma
CAN President Samson Ayokunle

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari fix security challenges confronting the country to prevent a repeat of what happened in Afghanistan in Africa’s most populous nation.

CAN General Secretary Joseph Daramola gave the admonition in a statement on Monday.

“We charge the Federal Government to fix the security challenges or throw in the towel. The police and the military should be tasked to wake up to their responsibilities before these criminals turn the country into another Afghanistan,” he said.

While condemning the recent killings of 22 Fulani travellers killed by suspected militia in Jos, Plateau State, CAN blamed the country’s growing insecurity on the Buhari-led administration’s unwillingness to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of terrorism and banditry in Nigeria.

He noted that shedding of innocent blood would cease by the time government began to bring culprits and offenders to the full weight of the law.

The Christian body stressed that criminals would not stop the killings of innocent Nigerians by goveenment’s mere issuing of press statements and holding periodical meetings with the security chiefs by the president.

“The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria condemns the killing of about 22 people in Plateau State and calls on the President Muhammadu Buhari and his government to stop paying lip service to the unending killings in the country.”

The Federal Government has doused the worries and assured Nigerians that the country would not go the Afghanistan way.

Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed gave the assurance in Washington DC last week.

Despite the daily killings occasioned by banditry and growing attacks between farmers and herders in parts of the country, Mohammed told journalists that the country under President Muhammadu Buhari was winning the war against terrorism.

