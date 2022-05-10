25.7 C
Abuja

Canada-based presidential aspirant pledges to rescue Nigeria from political class

Raji Olatunji
1min read

BENEDICTA Egbo, a Canada-based Professor of Education, has pledged to rescue Nigerian from the political class if elected President in the 2023 presidential election.

Egbo, who declared for President on the platform of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), urged Nigerians to elect a new set of leaders in 2023.

She said the present crop of politicians in Nigeria caused the challenges crippling the country’s economy.

“The challenges facing Nigeria are not intractable because the nation has so much talent, resources, and potential. Indeed, Nigeria can become one of the most successful and respected nations in the world.

“But, that requires visionary, transformational, patriotic, inclusive and at the same time, pragmatic leadership and a political party that has a forward-looking agenda.

“Nigerians have had enough. We need new ideas, new vision, new voices, and new people to steer the country in the right direction,” she said.

Giving reasons why Nigerians should avoid re-electing the same set of politicians by supporting the mandate of her party, she said, “In fact, those who created the country’s current problems should not be charged with solving them. You cannot keep electing the people that created our problems and expect a different result.

“Ours is an agenda of restoration and hope that is grounded in patriotism. So, as true patriots, let us roll up our sleeves and get to work to salvage our country; we cannot afford to be complacent. We must reclaim our true position as the Giant of Africa.”

It would be recalled that the National Rescue Movement (NRM) had, during its national convention on March 30, unveiled its agenda to seek power in order to address the anomalies in the country.

According to the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the party, Saidu Dansadau, the party was not desperate to be in power but desperate to fix Nigeria.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

