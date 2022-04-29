PDP screening panel disqualifies two presidential aspirants

— 1 min read

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Screening Committee has disqualified two presidential aspirants from participating in its forthcoming primary election.

Chairman of the committee David Mark, a former Senate President, disclosed this at the end of the screening exercise which held in Abuja on Friday.

The names of the concerned aspirants were not disclosed.

Mark said they did not meet up with the party’s requirements for the position they were vying for.

The disqualified candidates are expected to forfeit the N40 million they paid for the expression of interest and nomination forms.

Seventeen persons, including Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal; a United States-based medical doctor Nwachukwu Anakwenze; a media entrepreneur Dele Momodu; governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike, a banker and economist Mohammed Hayatu-Deen; former governor of Anambra State Peter Obi; governor of Akwa Ibom State Udom Emmanuel had all presented themselves for the screening.

Others include a pharmacist Sam Ohuabunwa, and former Ekiti governor Ayo Fayose, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; a former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed and a female aspirant, Tareila Diana.

The screening, according to one of the aspirants, Anyim Pius Anyim, was designed to verify the aspirants’ membership and financial status.

Other records that were verified include academic credentials, and other requirements for a presidential candidate as spelled out in the party’s Constitution.