CCNow, AFP’s Climate Feed seek entries

COVERING Climate Now and Agence France Presse (AFP) invite applications for partnership with media outlets from Latin America, Africa, and Asia to offer free access to AFP’s climate news materials.

The programme is designed to provide newsrooms with high-quality climate journalism and build capacity for original reporting. This initiative already includes 10 newsrooms from around the world.

Media outlets from Latin America, Africa and Asia are invited to apply.

The organisers say accepted newsrooms will receive free access to AFP stories for one year, a multimedia collection of approximately 150 ready-to-publish articles per month in English, complete with photos, videos or infographics.

Others are training and support, customised training and coaching from CCNow as well as access to CCNow’s community of journalists dedicated to improving climate coverage. This opportunity is funded by CCNow through a grant from the Rockefeller Foundation.

The deadline for the submission of the application is March 11, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.