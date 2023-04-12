28.1 C
Census: NPC postpones training for enumerators, supervisors

THE National Population Commission (NPC) has postponed a training programme organised for enumerators and supervisors involved in the 2023 population census.

The training, which the NPC slated for April 13, has been postponed indefinitely.

The Commission’s chairman, Dr Ipalibo Harry, disclosed this while addressing journalists on Wednesday, April 12.

He assured that the development would not affect the conduct of the population and housing census scheduled to hold from May 3 to 7.

Harry said the NPC has concluded the training of its data managers and is prepared for the census.

First census since 2006

Nigeria is set to hold its first national population census in 17 years.

The census will be conducted in May and, according to the NPC, will meet global best standards.

Nigeria’s estimated population is more than 200 million, and the United Nations expects that to double by 2050. That would make Nigeria the world’s third most populous country, overtaking the United States.

The census had been earlier scheduled for March 29 but was postponed due to the postponement of the gubernatorial and state assembly elections.

According to the NPC, the census will be conducted digitally. This, according to the Commission, is in line with the United Nations (UN) recommendations.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently approved N2.8 billion for the Commission to procure software to be used for the conduct of the census.

Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

You can reach her via: Bjohn@icirnigeria.org

