Charly boy’s 2024 comment falsely attributed to Emir Sanusi

A statement attributed to the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II,, allegedly responding to President Bola Tinubu’s assertion that he inherited a dilapidated Nigeria from former President Muhammadu Buhari, has surfaced online.

Tinubu, during a courtesy visit to Anambra in May 2025, had stated that he inherited a near-insolvent treasury and a chaotic economic structure upon assuming office in 2023. He said his administration had since undertaken bold and painful reforms to stabilise the country.

A Facebook user, Mary Idonibiye Freeborn, posted the lengthy message claiming it was from the Emir responding to Tinubu’s assertaion.

According to the statement, he disagreed with the assertion and criticised the president for extravagant public spending, listing several multi-billion-naira allocations for government renovations, luxury vehicles, allowances for top officials, and controversial infrastructure projects.

The message concluded by describing Tinubu’s cabinet as the largest ever and questioned the government’s spending pattern, given the president’s earlier claim of inheriting an empty treasury.

The post read:

"BREAKING !!! EMIR SANUSI REPLIES TINUBU ABOUT BUHARI President Bola Ahmad Tinubu I Totally Disagree With You That You Inherited A Dilapidated Nigeria From The Former President Muhammadu Buhari Below Are My Reasons – Emir Mohammed Sanusi Mohammed Message to Tinubu. How Can A President That Claimed To Have Inherited A Dilapidated Nigeria Be Spending Public Funds Extravagantly As If You Inherited A Rich And Prosperous Country How Would You Justify The Following Extravagant Spendings Under Your Government 21 Billion Naira To Renovate The Vice President House 70 Billion Naira To The National Assembly Members To Buy SUVs At The Cost 160 Million Naira Per One For Senators And House Of Representatives Members Specifically 4 Billion Naira To Renovate Dodan Barrack Lagos Another 3 Billion Naira To Renovate Aguda House 5 Billion Naira Was Given To Presidential Tax Reforms Committee Of Less Than Twenty People Headed by Taiwo Oyedele With Nothing To Show For It 1.5 Billion Naira To Purchase Cars For Your Wife Senator Oluremi Tinubu Despite The Fact That First Lady Office Is Not Recognised By Our Constitution 300% Salary Increase For The Judges Which Was Speedily Passed By The Insensitive And Irresponsible Senators 5 Billion Naira Was Budgeted For Presidential Fleet Of Cars For President Bola Ahmad Tinubu 5 Billion equally budgeted for Presidential Yatch 225 Billion naira spent on so-called Presidential Jet 90 Billion naira spent on 2024 Hajj pilgrimage Billions of Naira Was Budgeted For Your Trips Including The Vice President Kashim Shettima To The Detriment Of The Citizens Every Senator Is Paid 21 Million Naira Monthly House Of Representatives Are Earning 13.5 Million Monthly All The Increment Was Done by Your Government 15 Trillion Naira Lagos Calabar Coastal Road Was Awarded Illegally To Your Friend A Lebanese Gilbert Chagoury Who Was Repatriated Back To His Country By The Former President Obasanjo You Have The Largest Ministers Ever."

Since it was posted on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the claim has attracted significant engagement on social media. It can also be seen here and here.

CLAIM

Sanusi criticised President Tinubu over his claim of inheriting a dilapidated Nigeria from Buhari.

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub reveal that the claim is FALSE!

A keyword search on Google did not reveal any credible report or evidence showing that the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, made such a statement criticising President Tinubu.

Similarly, no reputable Nigerian media outlet published the claim, which is unusual for a figure of Sanusi’s stature, whose public comments typically receive wide coverage.

Further checks showed that the quote being circulated was from Nigerian entertainer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy. He posted the statement via X (archived here) on August 4, 2024.

This statement was also reported by BusinessDay and attributed to him.

In addition, a review of Sanusi’s known social media platforms, including his verified Instagram page, provided no record or related post referencing President Tinubu or the allegations of extravagant spending.

There was also no evidence of any recent public commentary matching the viral quote.

The FactCheckHub has previously debunked multiple misattributed quotes and statements to Sanusi in the past, which can be seen here and here.

THE VERDICT

The claim that Emir Sanusi criticised President Tinubu over his claim of inheriting a dilapidated Nigeria from Buhari is false; the quote was originally authored by Charly Boy in August 2024.

This report is republished from the FactCheckHub.