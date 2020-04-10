Chinese Doctors: We support the Federal Government’s acceptance of assistance — CENSIC

THE Centre for Social and Inter-Ethnic Cohesion (CENSIC) says it welcomes the approval issued by the Federal Government to the Chinese medical specialists to assist in the fight against Covid-19.

“After due consultations with virologists, epidemiologists and security experts, we are in total support of the approval issued by the federal government to the Chinese medical specialists to assist in the fight against COVID-19,” said Wellington Olaiya, Director of Public Relations of CENSIC in a statement issued on Friday.

This was contrary to the stance of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and many other Nigerians who have questioned the rationale behind exporting Chinese medical experts into the country to help in the fight against the pandemic.

Olaiya added that “We must bracket the raging COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, and any help is welcome, whether it be from the Chinese, the Americans, the Italians or any other nation.

He cautioned that Nigerians “must not politicise this pandemic,” while urging the Federal Government to ignore the calls from those he described as “the ignorant, the misinformed and agents of disinformation.”

“We are witnessing attempts by international and local actors to weaponise this pandemic to achieve political goals, and we must ensure the interest of Nigeria remains paramount during this challenging period,” he added.

“We urge all Nigerians to seek what is in the best interest of our dear country because COVID-19 poses an unprecedented threat to our lives and our nation.”

While noting that there might have been mistakes made, he stressed that “this is not the time to apportion blame or politicise the common threat we face. ”

“We are thankful for the assistance provided by Turkey, China and other nations thus far, and Nigeria requires all the support it can get to ensure that we do not experience the level of misery this virus has caused Italy, the United States, Spain, France and the United Kingdom.”