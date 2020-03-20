© 2019 - International Centre for Investigative Reporting
Chloroquine: FDA punctures Trump’s claim, says no approved therapeutics or drugs to treat, cure or prevent COVID-19
“It’s shown very encouraging — very, very encouraging early results. And we’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately. And that’s where the FDA has been so great. They — they’ve gone through the approval process; it’s been approved. And they did it — they took it down from many, many months to immediate. So we’re going to be able to make that drug available by prescription or states,” he said.
However, the FDA in a press release titled “Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Continues to Facilitate Development of Treatments,” noted that there are several of its-approved treatments that may help ease the symptoms from a supportive care perspective.
The agency disclosed that it was working closely with innovators in their work to expedite these efforts, including leveraging scientific information about the virus and trials currently being conducted in other countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and Italy as well as in the U.S.
“Quickly after the emergence of this virus, the FDA began working directly with partners and innovators to foster the development of medical countermeasures against COVID-19, and we are continuing to provide regulatory flexibility, advice, guidance, and technical assistance.
The FDA continues to work with interested sponsors to help expedite any additional clinical trials for COVID-19 medical countermeasures that may be appropriate. The FDA is able to, and has been, turning around requests very quickly to assist in initiating clinical trials,” it said