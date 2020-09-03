Claim that mobile networks in Nigeria are giving free data is FALSE

A POST claiming that people can get free 5GB data bundle by visiting a particular website has gone viral online.

The claim stated further that the free data is available on all the networks.

The post as seen in a WhatsApp group reads: “Grab your Free 5GB Data Bundle today for the month of August and September. I just received mine now. Get yours now before it Ends…”

THE CLAIM:

That people can get free 5GB data bundle on all networks for the month of August and September.

THE FINDINGS

In a bid to verify the claim, The FactCheckHub tried to check the website where the free data is said to be, but got a notification from Avast antivirus that the website is infected.

The FactCheckHub also reached out to network providers in Nigeria to confirm if they are giving out free data bundle as contained in the claim.

Bayagbon Erhumu, the Head of Corporate Communications, Airtel Nigeria, debunked the claim. He said “It is not true, please. Nothing like that from our end.”

Similarly, a customer care representative for MTN who identified himself as Abidemi said that they do not have such an offer.

“Thank you for contacting us at MTN customer care. I appreciate you for bringing this to our attention. Kindly be informed that the offer is not from us. Do disregard it. Kind Regards,” Abidemi stated in a mail to The FactCheckHub.

A 9mobile customer care representative who responded to The FactcheckHub also said the network provider is not affiliated with the offer.

“Thank you for contacting us. We offer various promotions and incentives to our customers however, we are not affiliated with the below incentive. I can confirm that our data offers of this volume are usually attached to a device purchase from our experience centres or selected outlets,” the 9mobile customer care representative stated in reply to a mail from The FactCheckHub.

In addition, a Glo customer care representative also debunked the claim, “With respect to your mail below, we advise that you kindly disregard the promo as it is not from our end.”

THE VERDICT:

The claim that people can get free 5GB data bundle on all networks for the month of August and September is FALSE.