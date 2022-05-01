- Advertisement -
30.5 C
Abuja

Claim that the US Army is recruiting foreigners is FALSE

Factcheck
Omolola PEDRO
A screenshot of the US Army website homepage.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A CLAIM that the United States of America is currently recruiting foreigners, including Africans, into its Army has circulated widely on social media in Nigeria.

The claim, retrieved from a WhatsApp group, stated that prospective applicants should follow an embedded link to apply for the recruitment, noting that special consideration would be given to Africans.

U.S.A Army recruitment/trainership programme 2022. Online application now opens to foreigners/Africans. USA Army has released Application forms  and successful applicants will start training next month. The programme covers:  stipend between $8000-$20000 per month, visa, accommodation, medical facilities, and meals. Requirements: applicants must be 18 years or above, can speak basic English, minimum of High School Graduate. Benefits of the programme: applicants will also be paid stipend allowance for their practical work. APPLY NOW IF YOU WANT THIS OPPORTUNITY. Pls share to other friends or groups. 100% free. APPLY HERE,” the claim read.

THE CLAIM

The US Army is recruiting foreigners and Africans.

A screenshot of the phishing scam retrieved from WhatsApp.

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is FALSE.

In a bid to verify the claim, The FactCheckHub observed that the website link mentioned in the WhatsApp post is different from the official website of the US Army.

- Advertisement -

The official website of the US Army is https://www.army.mil, while that of its recruitment portal is www.goarmy.com.

The website in the post seeks to obtain users’ information by prompting them to share basic information such as name, phone number, email address and home address etc.

Also, the web link has features similar to other phishing websites already verified by The FactCheckHub, herehere, and here.

Similarly, the US Army told The FactCheckHub that the phishing web link is invalid.

“On background: after reviewing the link, we can confirm it’s not a valid US Army Recruiting resource,” SFC Anthony Hewitt, Media Relations Division, Office of the Chief of Public Affairs, US Army headquarters, said in the official response to The FactCheckHub’s inquiry.

THE VERDICT

The claim that the US Army is recruiting foreigners and Africans is FALSE as findings revealed that it is a phishing website.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Sultan declares new date for Eid-El-Fitr in absence of moon

THE Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Monday, May 2, 2022 as the...
Politics and Governance

2023: Group knocks APC chairman’s comments of zoning, says south must produce next president

THE Arewa Consultative Youth Forum (ACYF) has tackled the National Chairman of the All...
Featured News

What you need to know about the responsibilities of the Federal, State and local governments

THE roles of the three tiers of government in Nigeria - the federal government,...
Diaspora News

EU pays €3.5bn to member states to welcome refugees

THE European Union Commission has said it paid €3.5 billion in advance payments to...
Human Rights

From prison to freedom: How a firm is helping detainees get justice

MUBARAK Alate was arrested while walking by a police van. He spent close to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

INSIDE STORY: How pastor who charges N310,000, keeps dozens of Nigerians in church in...

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSultan declares new date for Eid-El-Fitr in absence of moon

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.