Claim that the US Army is recruiting foreigners is FALSE

The claim, retrieved from a WhatsApp group, stated that prospective applicants should follow an embedded link to apply for the recruitment, noting that special consideration would be given to Africans.

“U.S.A Army recruitment/trainership programme 2022. Online application now opens to foreigners/Africans. USA Army has released Application forms and successful applicants will start training next month. The programme covers: stipend between $8000-$20000 per month, visa, accommodation, medical facilities, and meals. Requirements: applicants must be 18 years or above, can speak basic English, minimum of High School Graduate. Benefits of the programme: applicants will also be paid stipend allowance for their practical work. APPLY NOW IF YOU WANT THIS OPPORTUNITY. Pls share to other friends or groups. 100% free. APPLY HERE,” the claim read.

THE CLAIM

The US Army is recruiting foreigners and Africans.

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is FALSE.

In a bid to verify the claim, The FactCheckHub observed that the website link mentioned in the WhatsApp post is different from the official website of the US Army.

The official website of the US Army is https://www.army.mil, while that of its recruitment portal is www .goarmy.com .

The website in the post seeks to obtain users’ information by prompting them to share basic information such as name, phone number, email address and home address etc.

Also, the web link has features similar to other phishing websites already verified by The FactCheckHub, here, here, and here.

Similarly, the US Army told The FactCheckHub that the phishing web link is invalid.

“On background: after reviewing the link, we can confirm it’s not a valid US Army Recruiting resource,” SFC Anthony Hewitt, Media Relations Division, Office of the Chief of Public Affairs, US Army headquarters, said in the official response to The FactCheckHub’s inquiry.

THE VERDICT

The claim that the US Army is recruiting foreigners and Africans is FALSE as findings revealed that it is a phishing website.