Co-founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma donates masks, test kits, protective suits to African countries

CHINESE billionaire and co-founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma, says he will donate masks, test kits and protective suits to all countries in Africa to help the continent in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

Ma’s foundation will donate at total of 1.1 million testing kits, six million masks, and 60,000 protective suits and face shields.

The foundation will also work with local medical institutions on the continent to provide online training material for Coronavirus clinical treatments.

“The world cannot afford the unthinkable consequences of a COVID-19 pandemic in Africa,” he said in a statement tweeted on his twitter page.

Similarly, on Friday, Ma’s foundation also donated 500,000 Coronavirus testing kits and one million face masks to the United States. He has also shared his plans to give to Europe as well as Iran.

“Now it is as if we were all living in the same forest on fire. As members of the global community, it will be irresponsible of us to sit on the fence, panic, ignore facts, or fail to act. We need to take action now,” Ma said.

In addition he stated that the Ma’s and Alibaba foundations would commence working with the medical institutions in Africa to provide online training material for COVID-19 clinical treatment.

Ma further stated that the materials would arrive in Addis Ababa where the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed would lead in distribution of the over 20,000 testing kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 medical use protective suits each to all African countries.

Clinical practitioners on the front lines of China’s fight against COVID-19 have also developed a handbook of treatment and care protocols for healthcare providers around the world.

Meanwhile, there have been more than 300 confirmed cases in Africa, 205,642 confirmed cases and 8272 deaths globally.