Collapsed building: Approval was obtained for 21-storey structure, not 15 – Lagos deputy governor

Bankole Abe
PIC.18.RESCUE OPERATION AT THE COLLAPSED BUILDING AT SYNAGOGUE CHURCH OF ALL NATION IN LAGOS ON MONDAY (15/9/14). 4575/15/9/2014/OAO/CH/AIN/NAN

1min read

AMIDST rumours that the collapsed Lagos building deviated from its original approval, Lagos State government has explained that there was no discrepancy in the building plan. 

Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat said approval was actually for a 21-storey-building, but something went wrong with the construction.

According to him, something must have gone wrong during the construction, which was what the government was trying to ascertain.

“This particular building was approved for 21 floors, not 15. It was approved about three years ago. Nothing new, the approval was actually for 21 floors,” he said.

He stated that as of the time the building collapsed, the developers were not constructing but making corrections to the observation of the Lagos State government.

“At a time when this happened, they were not constructing, they were making corrections.”

Earlier, South-West Spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Ibrahim Farinloye said the rescue team was slow in arriving at the scene due to the long traffic between Lagos Island and the Mainland where the agency was based.

Rescue operations are still ongoing at the site of the collapsed building.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

