Columbia University hosts business journalism fellowship

Columbia University hosts business journalism fellowships
Columbia University hosts business journalism fellowships
THE Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism is accepting applications for its Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Economics and Business Journalism.

The program aims to enhance journalists’ understanding of business, economics and finance.

Fellows can choose from two academic tracks: a Certificate in Economics and Business Journalism, or the Master of Arts in Journalism. They will also participate in off-the-record seminars and dinner meetings with corporate executives, economists and academics, and attend briefings and field trips to New York-based media companies and financial institutions.

Business and economics journalists worldwide with at least four years of experience can apply for a fellowship in New York.

Conducted during Columbia’s academic year from August through May, the fellowship accepts up to 10 fellows each year.

Fellows will receive free tuition plus a stipend to offset living expenses. Housing is available in a Columbia-affiliated facility.

The deadline for the submission of the application is January 31, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi
Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

