Columbia University hosts business journalism fellowship

THE Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism is accepting applications for its Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Economics and Business Journalism.

The program aims to enhance journalists’ understanding of business, economics and finance.

Fellows can choose from two academic tracks: a Certificate in Economics and Business Journalism, or the Master of Arts in Journalism. They will also participate in off-the-record seminars and dinner meetings with corporate executives, economists and academics, and attend briefings and field trips to New York-based media companies and financial institutions.

Business and economics journalists worldwide with at least four years of experience can apply for a fellowship in New York.

Conducted during Columbia’s academic year from August through May, the fellowship accepts up to 10 fellows each year.

Fellows will receive free tuition plus a stipend to offset living expenses. Housing is available in a Columbia-affiliated facility.

The deadline for the submission of the application is January 31, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.