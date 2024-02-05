CCNow opens entries for 2024 journalism awards

COVERING Climate Now (CCNow), in collaboration with Columbia Journalism Review, is seeking entries for its 2024 journalism award to honour journalists.

CCNow is a collaboration of journalists and newsrooms working together to improve climate coverage worldwide. Their awards programme, now in its 4th year, has become an industry standard for excellence.

How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



The awards team received almost 1,100 entries from 29 countries on six continents in the past year. The 2024 entry is open to news organisations and journalists from anywhere in the world whose worlds have been published or broadcast in 2023.

Read also:

The categories include print/digital, video/TV, audio/radio, multimedia project, photography, social media and engagement, student and emerging journalists.

Entry into the award is free, and winners will be awarded in early summer. The deadline for entry is on March 1.