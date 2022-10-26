Columbia University offers J. Anthony Lukas Awards

31.1 C
Blessing Otoibhi
The J. Anthony Lukas Prize Project Awards
COLUMBIA University is accepting applications for the J. Anthony Lukas Prize Project Awards which recognises excellence in nonfiction that exemplifies the literary grace and commitment to serious research and social concern.   

Four awards will be given, two J. Anthony Lukas Work-In-Progress Awards, the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize, and the Mark Lynton History Prize. 

The J. Anthony Lukas Work-in-Progress Awards gives US$25,000 annually to aid in the completion of a significant work of nonfiction on a topic of American political or social concern. No entry fee is required. 

Writers and authors of nonfiction books can compete for cash prizes. 

The J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize awards US$10,000 annually to a book­-length work of narrative nonfiction on a topic of American political or social concern. 

The Mark Lynton History Prize awards US$10,000 to a book­-length work of history on any topic that best combines intellectual distinction with felicity of expression. 

A US$75 entry fee per book is required for the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize and the Mark Lynton History Prize. 

The deadline for the submission of entries is December 8, 2022. Interested applicants should apply here. 

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

