Commonwealth Games: Nigeria wins more gold, bronze medals

NIGERIA’S Nwachukwu Chiemerie set a new world record in Women’s Para Discus throw, after she threw 36.56m to win gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday.

Chiemerie set two world records, initially throwing 34.84m in her first attempt to break her 33.35m World Record set last year in South Africa.

Minutes later, she erased the record again with her second attempt of 36.56m to cement her gold medal.

Another gold medal was won by Folashade Oluwafemiayo who lifted 155kg to break the world record in women’s Heavyweight Powerlifting. Bose Omolayo won silver in the same powerlifting category.

In men’s Para Powerlifting lightweight category, Nnamdi Innocent lifted 132.5kg to win bronze.

So far, team Nigeria has won 11 medals: five gold, one silver, and five bronze medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Sadly, however, two para-athletes Onyinyechi Gift Mark and Latifat Tijani, have been disqualified from further competition in Birmingham.

According to reports, the two athletes in the Women’s Para-Powerlifting were disqualified because they allegedly arrived at the venue after the deadline for kit inspection.

A statement from the Ministry of Youths and Sports stated that the athletes did not arrive late as reported and that the decision to disqualify the duo has been appealed by Nigeria to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).