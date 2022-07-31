23.1 C
Abuja

Commonwealth Games: Another weightlifter grabs Nigeria’s second gold

Joseph OLAOLUWA
Female weightlifter, Rafiat Lawal
ANOTHER female weightlifter, Rafiat Lawal, has won Nigeria’s second gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England

Lawal excelled in the 59-kilogramme category at the weightlifting event to give Nigeria its second gold medal.

Nigeria has, so far, won three medals at the games.

Lawal joins Olarinoye Adijat, who clinched the country’s first gold medal yesterday.

Adijat recorded a total of 203kg at the women’s 55kg weightlifting event. The 203kg lift is a new Commonwealth Games record.

The 22-year-old athlete lifted 92kg in the snatch, and 111kg in clean and jerk for a total of 203kg to win the gold, while India’s Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam and Fraer Morrow of England settled for the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Earlier, on Sunday July 31, 2022, Umuoafia Edidiong Joseph had won a bronze medal in the 67kg male category.

Joseph OLAOLUWA
Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy.

