World Athletics Championships 2023: Nigeria’s medal hopeful Amusan begins title defence today

NIGERIA’S world women’s 100m hurdle title holder, Tobi Amusan, will begin her title defence today -Tuesday – at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Amusan is set to start her race by 6.12 p.m. today at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest.

The Nigerian was declared not guilty last Thursday after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) freed her from a Whereabouts Failures charge, clearing her to compete in the Championship.

The world women’s record holder will run from lane four and seek to be one of the four automatic qualifiers for the semifinals.

At the last competition in Oregon, Amusan started her campaign with 12.40 seconds and completed with a historic gold medal in the final, running a wind-aided 12.06 seconds to become the first Nigerian world champion.

Since the commencement of the championship, Nigeria’s athletes are yet to have a podium finish.

Nigeria’s duo Usheoritse Itsekiri and Seye Ogunlewe ended at the men’s 100m semifinals.

Itsekiri finished 8th in heat 1 of the semifinals with a time of 10.19s while

Seye Ogunlewe placed 5th with a time of 10.12s.

They will return to the track much later for the men’s 4x100m relay.

Team Nigeria was near winning a medal on Day 2 as Ese Brume placed 4th with a season’s best of 6.84m after her name was in Bronze medal position until the last round of the competition where she dropped from the medal range position to Romania’s Alina Rotaru Kottmann.