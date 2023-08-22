World Athletics Championships 2023: Nigeria’s medal hopeful Amusan begins title defence today

Reading time: 1 mins
Sports
World Record Holder, Tobi Amusan Source: Twitter/MakingofChamps
World Record Holder, Tobi Amusan Source: Twitter/MakingofChamps
Dotun OMISAKIN
Dotun OMISAKIN

NIGERIA’S world women’s 100m hurdle title holder, Tobi Amusan, will begin her title defence today -Tuesday – at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Amusan is set to start her race by 6.12 p.m. today at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest.

The Nigerian was declared not guilty last Thursday after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) freed her from a Whereabouts Failures charge, clearing her to compete in the Championship.

The world women’s record holder will run from lane four and seek to be one of the four automatic qualifiers for the semifinals.

At the last competition in Oregon, Amusan started her campaign with 12.40 seconds and completed with a historic gold medal in the final, running a wind-aided 12.06 seconds to become the first Nigerian world champion.

Since the commencement of the championship, Nigeria’s athletes are yet to have a podium finish.

Nigeria’s duo Usheoritse Itsekiri and Seye Ogunlewe ended at the men’s 100m semifinals.

Itsekiri finished 8th in heat 1 of the semifinals with a time of 10.19s while
Seye Ogunlewe placed 5th with a time of 10.12s.

They will return to the track much later for the men’s 4x100m relay.

Team Nigeria was near winning a medal on Day 2 as Ese Brume placed 4th with a season’s best of 6.84m after her name was in Bronze medal position until the last round of the competition where she dropped from the medal range position to Romania’s Alina Rotaru Kottmann.

Dotun OMISAKIN

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.