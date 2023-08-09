23.1 C
Abuja
HomeSports
Sports

Amusan missing as Nigeria prepares for World Championships 

Dotun OMISAKIN
Dotun OMISAKIN
Tobi Amusan after her victory

Related

WORLD women’s 100m hurdles champion Tobi Amusan was missing from Team Nigeria’s list of 26 athletes for the World Athletics Championships.  

The list was released by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) on Tuesday.

The list comprises 11 male and 15 female athletes for the championships, which holds from August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Athletes in the list include; silver medallist at last year’s championships Ese Brume. She will be accompanied in the long jump event by Ruth Usoro. Sade Olatoye (Hammer) and Chioma Onyekwere (Discuss) are also among the prominent females on the AFN list.

READ ALSO:
Tobi Amusan risks 2 years ban over anti-doping violation

Tobi Amusan wins Stockholm Diamond League women’s 100 metres hurdles 

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    World Athletics Championship: Buhari congratulates Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume

    For the men’s 100m and 4x100m relay races, national champion Usheoritshe Itshekiri, Favour Ashe, Seye Ogunlewe, Alaba Akintola, Fakorede Adekalu and Anunagba Karlington will feature in this category.

    Meanwhile, Rosemary Chukwuma, Favour Ofili, Faith Okwose, Justina Eyakpobeyan and Success Umukoro will compete in the women’s 100m and 4x100m event

    It could be recalled that Amusan was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for missing three drug tests this season, one month to the championships.

    Dotun OMISAKIN

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    World News

    Coup: Force remains possible as ECOWAS imposes fresh sanctions on Niger

    THE Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed fresh sanctions on Niger Republic...
    Judiciary

    Possession of illegal firearm: Emefiele moves to prevent further prosecution

    THE suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has taken...
    Tax and Taxation

    FG’s tax reforms to repeal laws dragging down businesses – Official

    THE Federal Government has said its newly constituted presidential committee on Fiscal Policy and...
    Police

    Adamawa looting: IGP directs tight security around food warehouses nationwide

    THE acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered tight security around warehouses...
    Sports

    African teams reduce to 0% at FIFA Women’s world cup last 8 fixtures

    THE three African sides - South Africa, Nigeria and Morroco -  that qualified from...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    African teams reduce to 0% at FIFA Women’s world cup last 8 fixtures
    Next article
    Adamawa looting: IGP directs tight security around food warehouses nationwide

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.