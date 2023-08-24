Jamaica’s Danielle Willams denies Tobi Amusan’s World women 100m hurdles title defence

JAMIACA’S Danielle Willams has emerged as the winner of the 2023 world women’s 100m hurdles champion at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Williams who finished in the top position of the race ended with 12.43 seconds to deny Nigeria’s medal hopeful Amusan, who finished 6th with 12.62.

Puerto Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and USA Kendra Harrison ended at the second and third positions with 12.44 and 12.46, respectively.

Amusan’s sixth position also denied her a podium finish.

The Nigerian road to the final saw her begin her campaign from the heat 5 qualification, where she emerged at the top with 12.48 seconds to progress to the Semis, where she finished as winner with 12.56 seconds.

Last year, Amusan emerged as the World Champion in Oregon in the women’s 100m Hurdles.