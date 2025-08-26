back to top

Concerns as NAFDAC warns of fake postinor-2 pills in circulation

Reading time: 2 mins
Health
Concerns as NAFDAC warns of fake postinor-2 pills in circulation
Photo showing Type 1 and Type 2 counterfeit Postinor products. Photo credit: NAFDAC
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised alarm over the circulation of counterfeit versions of Postinor-2 (Levonorgestrel 0.75mg), a popular emergency contraceptive pill.

The agency warned that the falsified products could endanger women’s health and fuel unwanted pregnancies across Nigeria.

In a statement via its X handle on August 26, NAFDAC disclosed that falsified Type 1 and Type 2 batches of the product were confirmed in the market following a report from the Society for Family Health (SFH), which clarified it had not imported the affected batches.

The agency identified spelling errors and packaging discrepancies as major signs of the counterfeit products. 

For instance, the verification sticker on the fake version carries the misspelled word “Veify” instead of “Verify,” and the packaging reads “Distnibuted in Nigeria” instead of “Distributed in Nigeria.”

The NAFDAC warned that the falsified contraceptives posed serious health risks, including contraceptive failure, exposure to toxic or harmful substances, unpredictable side effects, and long-term reproductive complications. 

The agency noted that counterfeit medicines are unregulated, unsafe, and illegal, stressing that their safety and efficacy could not be guaranteed.

Counterfeit medicines are unregulated, untested, and illegal, making their safety and efficacy impossible to guarantee. Patients should only obtain Postinor-2 from verified pharmacies or licensed healthcare providers,” part of the statement read.

The agency said investigations were ongoing to trace the source of the fake products, while its zonal directors and state coordinators had been directed to conduct surveillance and mop up the falsified batches across Nigeria.

It urged healthcare professionals, distributors, and consumers to remain vigilant and report any suspected counterfeit medicines to its nearest office or through its dedicated hotlines and reporting platforms. 

Read Also:

‘Drug hawkers are merchants of death’, NAFDAC warns Nigerians
‘Hazardous pesticides banned in Europe flourish in Nigeria’
‘NAFDAC destroys fake products worth ₦120bn in 6 months’
[INVESTIGATION] Baba Aisha, Nigeria’s fake ‘doctor’ cashing out on deadly concoction

Nigerians express fears

Meanwhile, the development has sparked widespread concerns among Nigerians. 

Many worried that the circulation of fake Postinor-2 could worsen the country’s challenges with unplanned pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and maternal health complications.

They also noted that the circulation of the fake contraceptives had been ongoing for a long time.

A social media user, Champion Idowu, a doctor, expressed concerns over the situation.


     

     

    “Postinor-2 is commonly used, but with counterfeits around, the risk is huge.

    “Beyond this, young and unmarried people really need to prioritise abstinence. Why gamble with unplanned pregnancy or the dangers of fake drugs when prevention is safer?,” he wrote on X.

    Another user @abimbolaxoxo wrote “In Nigeria, this was bound to happen. It is everywhere and the use of it is usually accompanied by desperation. Trust marauders to prey on it. Women should explore other birth control options and research less popular and approved brands.”

    The ICIR reports that the latest alarm came less than a week when the agency alerted Nigerians to a fake cowmilk product in circulation.

    Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement