Concerns as NAFDAC warns of fake postinor-2 pills in circulation

THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised alarm over the circulation of counterfeit versions of Postinor-2 (Levonorgestrel 0.75mg), a popular emergency contraceptive pill.

The agency warned that the falsified products could endanger women’s health and fuel unwanted pregnancies across Nigeria.

In a statement via its X handle on August 26, NAFDAC disclosed that falsified Type 1 and Type 2 batches of the product were confirmed in the market following a report from the Society for Family Health (SFH), which clarified it had not imported the affected batches.

The agency identified spelling errors and packaging discrepancies as major signs of the counterfeit products.

For instance, the verification sticker on the fake version carries the misspelled word “Veify” instead of “Verify,” and the packaging reads “Distnibuted in Nigeria” instead of “Distributed in Nigeria.”

The NAFDAC warned that the falsified contraceptives posed serious health risks, including contraceptive failure, exposure to toxic or harmful substances, unpredictable side effects, and long-term reproductive complications.

The agency noted that counterfeit medicines are unregulated, unsafe, and illegal, stressing that their safety and efficacy could not be guaranteed.

“Counterfeit medicines are unregulated, untested, and illegal, making their safety and efficacy impossible to guarantee. Patients should only obtain Postinor-2 from verified pharmacies or licensed healthcare providers,” part of the statement read.

The agency said investigations were ongoing to trace the source of the fake products, while its zonal directors and state coordinators had been directed to conduct surveillance and mop up the falsified batches across Nigeria.

It urged healthcare professionals, distributors, and consumers to remain vigilant and report any suspected counterfeit medicines to its nearest office or through its dedicated hotlines and reporting platforms.

Nigerians express fears

Meanwhile, the development has sparked widespread concerns among Nigerians.

Many worried that the circulation of fake Postinor-2 could worsen the country’s challenges with unplanned pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and maternal health complications.

They also noted that the circulation of the fake contraceptives had been ongoing for a long time.

A social media user, Champion Idowu, a doctor, expressed concerns over the situation.

“Postinor-2 is commonly used, but with counterfeits around, the risk is huge.

“Beyond this, young and unmarried people really need to prioritise abstinence. Why gamble with unplanned pregnancy or the dangers of fake drugs when prevention is safer?,” he wrote on X.

Another user @abimbolaxoxo wrote “In Nigeria, this was bound to happen. It is everywhere and the use of it is usually accompanied by desperation. Trust marauders to prey on it. Women should explore other birth control options and research less popular and approved brands.”

The ICIR reports that the latest alarm came less than a week when the agency alerted Nigerians to a fake cowmilk product in circulation.