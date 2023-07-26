24.1 C
Abuja
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Controversial music video: Don’t apologise, Soyinka tells Davido

Itoro ETUKUDO
Itoro ETUKUDO

Related

NOBEL Laureate, Wole Soyinka, hss shared his thoughts on the controversial music video released by afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

As reported by The ICIR, Davido was condemned by some Muslims for sharing a video of his signee, Olamilekan Taiwo, known as Logos Olori. The video featured persons dressed as Muslims, praying and dancing in front of a mosque.

However, as stated in a subsequent report by The ICIR, Davido took down the video from all his social media pages due to the criticism and pressure he faced from Muslims.

Soyinka reacted to the matter on Tuesday, July 25, in a piece titled “Davido’s Letter.” In the letter, he insisted that no apology was necessary, and urged the singer against extending one.

“No apology is required, none should be offered. Let us stop battening down our heads in the mush of contrived contrition – we know where contrition, apology and restitution remain clamorous in the cause of closure and above all – justice. Such apologies have not been forthcoming. In their place, we have the ascendancy of petulant censorship in the dance and music department. Just where will it end?” Soyinka wrote.

He noted that he had not seen the video, adding that he would appreciate it if anyone could make the material available for a debate.

“I have not seen the Davido supported video clip and would greatly appreciate if someone would make it available so we all can debate, objectively, the merits and demerits of positions taken over this recent product of the musician.”

He further added that he “insists on the right of the artiste to deploy dance in a religious setting as a fundamental given”.

“Such deployment is universal heritage, most especially applicable in the case of Islam where a plot of land, even without the physical structure, can be turned, in the twinkling of an eye, into a sacral space for believers to gather and worship in between mundane pursuits.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    “Dancing in front of a mosque cannot therefore, on its own, be read as an act of provocation or offence but as affirmation of the unified sensibility of the spiritual in human. Let us learn to read it that way. Those who persist in taking offence to bed and serving it up as breakfast should exercise their right of boycotting Davido’s products – no one quarrels with that right”, the Nobel laureate added.

    On Friday, July 21, Davido, the chief executive of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), took to his social media to share a teaser of his signee’s latest music video titled, Jaye Lo.

    In the video, Davido’s signed, Logos Olori was seen dressed in a white jalabia and cap alongside other men. While he was seated at the roof top, the other men were in front of the building praying and dancing on mats.

    As a result, Davido faced criticism from Muslims, who mounted pressure on him to delete the video due to its perceived disrespect towards the Islamic religion. Eventually, the Afrobeat star yielded to the calls and took down the video.

    Itoro ETUKUDO

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Health

    SSB Tax: Presidency pledges to commit 10% of annual budgets to health sector

    THE Presidency on Tuesday, July 25, pledged to commit 10 per cent of the...
    Health

    Doctors declare total, indefinite strike

    THE National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has declared a total and indefinite strike. The...
    Business and Economy

    More squeeze for SMEs as CBN raises benchmark interest rates to 18.75%

    MICRO, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) numbering about 39.65 million in Nigeria will have...
    Featured News

    WAJIC 2023: Journalism should be more constructive to retain media relevance – Google News VP

    VICE President of News at Google, Richard Gingras, has urged journalists to be more...
    News

    UniAbuja makes owning registered company a requirement for graduation

    The Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja (UniAbuja), Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah, a professor, has said...

    Most Read

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Tinubu, 28 governors-elect set for inauguration today

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Nigerian banks, Afrexim, others provided 50% debt finance for $18.5bn Dangote refinery project –...

    Presidential poll: Tribunal rejects live broadcast of proceedings

    How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

    Tinubu sworn in as President of Nigeria

    Tribunal: APC, Tinubu oppose moves to merge Atiku, Obi’s petitions

    Tribunal adjourns Atiku’s petition over INEC’s refusal to provide materials

    Sudan: Why Ethiopia, Egypt refused Nigerians access — NIDCOM

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    SSB Tax: Presidency pledges to commit 10% of annual budgets to health sector

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.