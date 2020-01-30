CORONAVIRUS: Lawmakers seek 14days self-isolation for travellers from China

Advertisement

THE SENATE on Thursday has a moved a motion on the need for self-isolation by travellers coming into Nigeria from Asia especially China over a 14days period in order to prevent any possible outbreak of deadly coronavirus in the country.

The motion was moved by senator Chukwuka Utazi, representing Enugu North Senatorial District, on the need to put more measures in place to prevent the deadly virus from penetrating the country.

During debate on the motion, the law makers commended the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), for their gallant efforts at stemming the Coronavirus infection in Nigeria.

They urged them not to lower their guards until the fight against the viral disease is won internationally and in Nigeria.

The senate urged the Federal Government to allocate more funds to the NCDC to acquire the latest and most recent equipment for research and diagnosis of tropical diseases that threaten human existence, noting that “prevention is always better and cheaper than cure.”

The red chamber also advised that Nigerian desirous of traveling to Asia, especially China, to heed to the Federal Government travel advisory on China and put their travel arrangements on hold till further notice especially until the outbreak of coronavirus is overcome.

It equally urged the Federal Ministries of Aviation to ensure that all persons arriving from China, especially the Chinese citizens from Nigeria that travelled home for the Chinese Lunar New Year festivities, or from any country that has a major disease outbreak, to self-isolate themselves before mixing up with the public.

The coronavirus has now affected about 7,711 people worldwide with a death toll of about 130.