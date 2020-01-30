Extra-Judicial Killing: Provide coroners report within seven days Falana tells FCT police commissioner

Advertisement

FOLLOWING the death of a journalist, Alex Ogbu and the controversies surrounding his demise last week Tuesday, Femi Falana (SAN), a human rights activist has issued the Federal Capital Police division an ultimatum of seven days to carry out an autopsy to establish the cause of death or face legal actions.

Ogbu who was reportedly “killed by men and officers of the Nigerian Police Force while covering the ‘peaceful’ protests of members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria” was a freelance journalist and a director of the National Automobile Technician Association (NATA).

“As you are aware, Mr. Alex Ogbu was extra-judicially murdered by officers of the Nigerian Police around Berger Area, Abuja FCT.

Advertisement

“Since the killing was carried out at Berger, Area, FCT, within your jurisdiction and sphere of authority, we request that you employ your good offices to cause an official notification to be issued to the coroner with requisite jurisdiction with respect to holding an inquest as to cause and nature of death of journalist Alex Ogbu, deceased,” the letter reads.

In the letter dated 28 January 2020, Falana noted that the request is based on the provisions of the coroner’s law L.L of Northern Nigerian 1963 CAP 27 as applicable to the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

“Further take notice that you are to comply with this report within the span of seven (7) days of the receipt of this request, failing which we shall be compelled to approach a court of competent jurisdiction for an order of mandamus in this regard.”

The police had earlier told the family of the deceased that he was an accident victim, a story they also shared with the hospital.