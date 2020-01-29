Goodman Institute Reporting 2020 fellowship for Journalists worldwide

Advertisement

APPLICATIONS for the 2020-2021 investigative fellowship at In These Times’ Leonard C. Goodman Institute for Investigative Reporting are now open for Journalists worldwide.

The Leonard C. Goodman Institute for Investigative Reporting is dedicated to pursuing in-depth investigative projects that advance democracy and economic justice, amplify the work of social justice movements, and hold government and corporations accountable.

According to In These Times, candidates of all ethnicities and genders can participate, also looking for established investigative reporters who require support and resources to go deep on issues they are passionate about.

IN These Times fellowship is a one-year, part-time remote position with flexible, project-driven scheduling. The typical time commitment will be 10-20 hours a week, but may be significantly higher in advance of major deadlines.

Fellows are expected to produce 2-3 longform investigative pieces and related web stories/multimedia pieces. All stories will be published in In These Times or on InTheseTimes.com. Fellows may write for other outlets but will have an area of investigative focus on which they report exclusively for In These Times. Publishing with In These Times is an opportunity to reach our 50,000 monthly print subscribers and 500,000 web visitors.

Topic areas of interest to the Goodman Institute include, but are not limited to: Corporate influence on public policy; labor practices; the war lobby and military contracting; privatization; surveillance and personal data mining; the dismantling of the social safety net; environmental justice; Wall Street.

Salary: $40,000 part-time. Benefits include excellent medical and dental.

Deadline for the application is February 10, 2020

Click here to apply online