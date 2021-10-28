Center for Health Journalism offers extreme heat reporting webinar

29 C
Blessing Otoibhi
The Conversation Extreme heat is a threat to lives in Africa, but it's not being monitored

THE Center for Health Journalism at the University of Southern California Annenberg is inviting interested applicants to apply for  the webinar themed “Extreme Heat: Reporting on Climate Change’s Deadly Threat.”

Journalists worldwide can participate in this webinar on extreme heat reporting which is slated for November 3, 2021, from 11 am.

The webinar’s aim is to allow journalists receive lessons and insights from a year-long Los Angeles Times investigation into extreme heat

CJN says that “this year saw a scorcher of a summer, the hottest on record.”

“Worse, it could be the coldest summer we’ll see in our lifetimes, as accelerating climate change makes extreme events like the June heat dome that broiled the Pacific Northwest a regular occurrence,” they continued.

The organiser will teach journalists how to identify gaps in state and federal tracking efforts and outline policy changes that could help.

All participants will also gain strategies, storylines, and fresh ideas for covering one of the deadliest impacts of climate change.

CJN says that the webinar is free and was made possible by The Commonwealth Fund, the National Institute for Health Care Management, and The California Endowment.

The Registration is ongoing and interested applicants can fill the form here.

 

 

