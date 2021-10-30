28.1 C
INMA offers Africa news media summit

Blessing Otoibhi
THE Africa Media Summit, organised by the International News Media Association (INMA) is inviting media executives and journalists to apply for its media summit.

The summit is slated for November 17 and 18, 2021, and will be live-streamed.

INMA says participants from Africa — North, South, East, West can apply.

The online event will cover the best practices of Africa’s news industry, focusing on African media stories told by Africans as well as dissecting business challenges and teasing the remedies exacerbated by a global pandemic.

According to the organiser, participants will be entitled to receive recordings of the Summit and all Summit presentations.

INMA says topics that will be discussed at the  summit  will aim at transitioning readers to digital as newsroom resources shrink, the digital journey of leading African newsrooms, the role of print in building a trusted multiplatform news media organisation, the transformation of legacy media into leading content businesses, new audience Strategies for growth in Africa Media technology, advertising for African News Publishers – the threats and opportunities ahead and how new revenue models in Africa are changing the game

Media executives and journalists are invited to attend this online event.

Registration is free, and the interested applicants can register here.

 

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

