Coronavirus: Reports of first case in Africa false, as Egypt refutes claims of infection

EGYPT’S health ministry on Friday refuted claims of a newfound case of the COVID 19 incident in the African country as reported by some Nigerian media outlets.

According to the Times of Egypt, Khaled Megahed, advisor to the Egyptian Health Minister on Media Affairs said the nation has deployed every strategy necessary to avoid an outbreak.

The country said it has deployed stringent rules and regulations for visitors visiting the country from China, where the virus first broke out in late December 2019.

The rules Khaled also said is applicable to visitors from other countries where reports of the outbreak have been recorded.

“All arrivals to Egypt from areas where the virus appeared will undergo a medical examination before being admitted in the country; as part of a precautionary plan developed by the ministry.

“Workers at ports who are in constant contact with passengers are subject to periodic health examinations,” he said.

As further countermeasures, health monitoring cards are handed out to travellers arriving from China and workers at ports who are in constant contact with passengers are subject to periodic health examinations.

In addition, an official statement published by the Association of Egyptian Travel Agencies revealed that Egypt had suspended all flights from or to China amid the outbreak, while all trips to Egypt’s touristic spots booked by Chinese travellers, including the Red Sea resort areas of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh, have been scrapped too.

However, the country also announced that in case of possible cases of infection on EgyptAir anyone suspected of being infected with the virus to be given a separate meal, mask and asked to use a different toilet.

Since the outbreak, the virus has claimed the lives of over 700 persons while the World Health Organisation reports that over 40,000 persons are infected with the virus that has spread to over 10 countries, including the United Kingdom, Russia, and the United States.

The United Arab Emirates announced the first case of the virus in the Middle East.