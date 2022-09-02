Court acquits former Plateau governor Jang of N6.3bn corruption charge

A JOS High Court has discharged and acquitted a former governor of the state, Jonah Jang, of the N6.3 billion corruption charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The court presided over by Justice Christy Dabup on Friday also discharged and acquitted a former cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Yusuf Pam, who was accused alongside the former governor.

Earlier in July 2022, the court had reserved judgment in a case filed by the EFCC seeking to prosecute Jang and Pam over alleged misappropriation of N6.3 billion.

Jang, who served as Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015, was accused of stealing billions of state funds.

He was the governor of Plateau State, North Central Nigeria, from 2007 to 2015.