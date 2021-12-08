34.2 C
Abuja

Court adjourns suit seeking Buhari’s removal as president till 2022

News
Vincent Ufuoma

Related

1min read

A suit seeking the removal of President Muhammadu Buhari from office has been adjourned till 2022 by Abuja Federal High Court.

The suit was filed by the presidential candidate of Hope Democratic Party Ambrose Owuru in June 2021.

In the suit, Owuru prayed the court to declare the presidential seat vacant because Buhari did not win the 2019 presidential election.

The constitutional lawyer told the court to declare that Buhari was illegally occupying the presidential seat and declare him the authentic winner of the election.

The plaintiff argued that his earlier dismissed suit against Buhari at the Supreme Court was inconclusive due to errors on the adjourned date.

He is seeking a declaration that he is entitled to serve out four years after his formal inauguration.

He also asked the court to order Buhari to refund all salaries, allowances and emoluments he had collected for the period he had unlawfully occupied the office as president.

- Advertisement -

He prayed for an order of perpetual injunction restraining Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation(AGF) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from further organising and conducting any presidential election in 2023 so as to enable him to complete his four-year term when inaugurated.

While ruling on the suit, the court’s presiding judge Inyang Ekwo ordered that parties in the suit be issued with new hearing notice.

He adjourned the case to February 8, 2022, for a hearing.

The Supreme Court had struck out Owuru’s suit against Buhari’s election in October 2019 for lacking in merit and abuse of court processes.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Health and Environment

Nigeria blames donors, manufacturers for expiration of one million COVID-19 vaccines

THE Nigerian government has blamed donors and manufacturers for the expiration of a large...
News

Insecurity: Moro says Benue people may resort to self-help

VICE-CHAIRMAN of Senate Committee on the Army Abba Moro has decried the growing insecurity...
Media Opportunities

NED offers grants for media projects

THE National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is seeking proposals for projects that advance democratic goals and...
National News

Sylvester Oromoni: Protesters barricade Dowen College entrance

PROTESTERS, primarily women, gathered in front of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, on Wednesday morning...
News

Court adjourns suit seeking Buhari’s removal as president till 2022

A suit seeking the removal of President Muhammadu Buhari from office has been adjourned...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePetrol subsidy cuts NNPC’s remittance to N14bn in October, least in 10 months
Next articleSylvester Oromoni: Protesters barricade Dowen College entrance

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.