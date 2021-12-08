Court adjourns suit seeking Buhari’s removal as president till 2022

— 1 min read

A suit seeking the removal of President Muhammadu Buhari from office has been adjourned till 2022 by Abuja Federal High Court.

The suit was filed by the presidential candidate of Hope Democratic Party Ambrose Owuru in June 2021.

In the suit, Owuru prayed the court to declare the presidential seat vacant because Buhari did not win the 2019 presidential election.

The constitutional lawyer told the court to declare that Buhari was illegally occupying the presidential seat and declare him the authentic winner of the election.

The plaintiff argued that his earlier dismissed suit against Buhari at the Supreme Court was inconclusive due to errors on the adjourned date.

He is seeking a declaration that he is entitled to serve out four years after his formal inauguration.

He also asked the court to order Buhari to refund all salaries, allowances and emoluments he had collected for the period he had unlawfully occupied the office as president.

He prayed for an order of perpetual injunction restraining Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation(AGF) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from further organising and conducting any presidential election in 2023 so as to enable him to complete his four-year term when inaugurated.

While ruling on the suit, the court’s presiding judge Inyang Ekwo ordered that parties in the suit be issued with new hearing notice.

He adjourned the case to February 8, 2022, for a hearing.

The Supreme Court had struck out Owuru’s suit against Buhari’s election in October 2019 for lacking in merit and abuse of court processes.