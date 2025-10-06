Court adjourns Tinubu minister’s certificate forgery case

THE controversy surrounding allegations of certificate forgery against the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, deepened on Monday, October 6, after the Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja stalled the hearing in the minister’s suit against the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and other respondents.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1909/2025, could not proceed before Hauwa Yilwa due to the failure of the university’s lawyers to file their responses within time. The judge Yilwa consequently adjourned the matter until November 10 for hearing.

Nnaji had approached the court to challenge what he described as the university’s interference with his academic records following media reports that his Bachelor of Science degree was forged.

He joined the Minister of Education, the National Universities Commission (NUC), the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and several of its senior officials as respondents in the suit.

Through his counsel, Sebastine Hon, a senior advocate, Nnaji sought several reliefs, including an order of mandamus compelling the release of his academic transcript and prohibiting the university from “tampering” with his academic records.

The Minister also asked the court to direct the Minister of Education and the NUC to exercise supervisory powers over UNN to ensure compliance.

Although the judge earlier granted some preliminary reliefs, she refused to issue an injunction restraining the respondents from making public statements about the issue.

When the matter was called on Monday, he informed the court that, despite being served with court papers, UNN’s Vice Chancellor, Simon Ortuanya, a professor, wrote a letter to an online newspaper, PREMIUM TIMES, disowning Nnaji’s certificate.

Hon alleged that the respondents violated court procedure by making public statements on a matter already before the court. Counsel to the university, E.M. Asogwa, however, said his clients would maintain the status quo pending the substantive hearing.

The controversy stems from a PREMIUM TIMES investigation, which found that Nnaji’s Bachelor’s degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate were forged.

In a letter dated October 2, 2025, signed by the Vice Chancellor, Ortuanya, UNN stated that, based on all available records, it could not confirm that Nnaji graduated from the institution in July 1985, as there were no documents showing he completed his studies. The university added that it therefore did not, and could not, have issued the certificate being paraded by the minister.

The report also reported that forensic analysis of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate showed irregularities, including a forged signature of a corps official who only assumed office 18 months after the date on the document. The certificate also carried an invalid numbering system and indicated that Nnaji served for 13 months, contrary to the statutory 12-month service year.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, condemned the prevalence of certificate fraud among public officials, warning that it undermines national integrity and encourages criminality.

Obi said, those who are supposed to be exemplary have become the very source of the nation’s decay. According to him, when dishonest behaviour is modelled by public officials, it corrodes the moral standards available to young Nigerians.”

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Citing global best practices, Obi noted that countries such as Indonesia disqualify and prosecute any political aspirant found guilty of falsifying academic records. He urged the electoral body to begin mandatory verification of certificates submitted by political aspirants and appointed officials at least six months before elections, saying that “true leadership must begin with truth.”

The ICIR has reported that the Nnaji case adds to a long list of credential scandals involving public officials that escaped detection by Nigeria’s Senate and the State Security Service (SSS) during the screening of political appointees.

Under Section 147(2) of the 1999 Constitution, ministerial nominees must be screened and confirmed by the Senate before appointment, while the State Security Service (SSS) is mandated by the National Security Agencies Act of 1986 to conduct background checks, including verifying educational qualifications.

However, investigations show these processes are often compromised by political considerations and the informal “bow and go” practice, where nominees—especially former lawmakers—are cleared without rigorous scrutiny.