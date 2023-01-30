Court dismisses suit seeking to sack Buhari

AN Abuja Federal High Court on Monday, January 30, dismissed a suit by a former presidential aspirant, Ambrose Owuru, to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari’s emergence as candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

Owuru contested the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the defunct Hope Democratic Party (HDP)

According to Punch Newspaper, the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, threw out the suit on three significant grounds.

According to the judge, the suit constituted a gross abuse of the court process.

He also held that it was statute barred and an affront to the supremacy of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Justice Ekwo further held that the suit was baseless and frivolous.

Owuru had, in the suit, asked the court to declare the seat of the President vacant and swear him in as the authentic winner of the 2019 presidential election.

A British-trained constitutional lawyer, Owuru had instituted legal action against Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Additionally, he asked the court to rule on the legitimacy or otherwise of INEC’s 2019 decision to move the poll from February 16 to March 23.